Today’s outlook: Tharparkar by-election, PSL matches in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Feb 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Tharparkar by-election, PSL matches in Karachi
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

  • PML-N and PTI leaders will visit the houses of the people killed in firing at a polling station in Sialkot’s Daska during by-elections on Friday.
  • PTI and MQM leaders will meet in Karachi to discuss the upcoming Senate elections.
  • The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on Saturday. Today matches between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be played.
  • Voting for the by-election in Tharparkar’s NA-221 is underway.
  • More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to AFP.
  • The Lahore-Sialkot motorway was closed on Sunday morning after fog reappeared. Visibility dropped below 50 meters.

 
