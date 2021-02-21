Today’s outlook: Tharparkar by-election, PSL matches in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Sunday]:

PML-N and PTI leaders will visit the houses of the people killed in firing at a polling station in Sialkot’s Daska during by-elections on Friday.

PTI and MQM leaders will meet in Karachi to discuss the upcoming Senate elections.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on Saturday. Today matches between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be played.

Voting for the by-election in Tharparkar’s NA-221 is underway.

More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to AFP.

The Lahore-Sialkot motorway was closed on Sunday morning after fog reappeared. Visibility dropped below 50 meters.