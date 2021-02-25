Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Today's outlook: Bilawal meets Maryam, Ali Wazir's bail hearing

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Bilawal meets Maryam, Ali Wazir’s bail hearing
Here are some of the stories which we are following today (Thursday): The deadline for candidates to withdraw nominations for Senate elections will end today.Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vice-President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Maryam Nawaz to meet in Jati Umra. The Sindh High Court will take up the bail plea of MNA Ali Wazir. He was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth. His lawyer argued that the case is being heard by an anti-terrorism court, adding that his client should be granted bail till a verdict is given in the case.A steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement will sit and discuss strategies for Senate elections. The Supreme Court will resume hearing the presidential reference on holding an open ballot during the Senate elections. The hearing on the misconduct of lawyer resumes in Supreme Court. On February 8, the lawyers in Islamabad staged a protest after their chambers at the judicial complex were destroyed by the Capital Development Authority. They also stormed the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The election tribunal will continue hearing the NA-75 Sialkot by-election case. The PML-N has accused the PPP of rigging the election.
