TLP calls off Islamabad protest after new agreement with government

Ministers agree to remove workers' name form 4th Schedule

Activists and supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious party, shout slogans during an anti-France demonstration in Islamabad on November 16, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has called off its February 17 protest after the government assured the group of tabling an agreement signed with it in the parliament for approval. In November 2020, the TLP had staged a sit-in in Islamabad against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. The group ended its sit-in after the government signed an agreement, assuring that Pakistan won't appoint its ambassador to France and the French ambassador to Islamabad will be expelled within three months. The agreement was subject to a consensus in the parliament. Related: TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador The TLP was threatened a protest in Islamabad because the government didn’t implement the agreement. However, the government sent Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to hold talks with the group’s new leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. The TLP and the government have signed a new agreement that says the authorities will remove the names of TLP members from the Fourth Schedule and the government will discuss the expulsion of French ambassador by April 20. The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. After credible information, their names are included in the Fourth Schedule as prescribed by the home department and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech and business.
Pakistan

