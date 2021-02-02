Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police

A woman, identified as Muskaan, popular for her Tiktok videos, was shot dead by men on a motorcycle outside the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim was in her car when she was attacked. Due to the firing, her friend Saddam suffered injuries and passed away on the way to the hospital.

Two other men, Amir Khan and Rehan, were injured. They were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital.

According to the police, the attackers had planned the murder. “They followed the car until it stopped and then forced the victims out on gunpoint,” the investigating officer said. “The perpetrators then shot them one by one.”

The officer revealed that 9MM pistols were used in the attack. The police have also obtained a Tiktok video featuring Muskaan and Khan, which was filmed moments before the firing.

“Muskaan was a resident of Landhi, while Saddam lived in the Baldia Town,” the officer said, adding that the police have collected evidence from the crime site and have started investigating it.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.