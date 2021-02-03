Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
TikTokers killed in Karachi had cases registered against them: police

Four Tiktokers were shot in Karachi on Monday

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021
A woman and three men, popular for their videos on Tiktok, were killed outside the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden. According to the police, two of them had a criminal record. Muskaan, Amir, Rehan and Saddam were in their car when men on a motorcycle stopped them, forced them out of the car, and shot them. Muskaan and Saddam passed away on spot, while the others were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital. Initial investigations revealed that all of them had gone out for dinner when they were attacked. "Records show that a case of aerial firing was registered against Saddam, while Rehan had been named in a murder case," the investigating officer said. On the other hand, the police said that Muskaan's real name is Ruqqaya. A friend of hers, Abdul Rehman, had been threatening her for a while. "He had even fired to scare her once." Post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been conducted and the police are investigating the case further. TikTok ban in Pakistan Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.
Karachi TikTok

A woman and three men, popular for their videos on Tiktok, were killed outside the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden. According to the police, two of them had a criminal record.

Muskaan, Amir, Rehan and Saddam were in their car when men on a motorcycle stopped them, forced them out of the car, and shot them. Muskaan and Saddam passed away on spot, while the others were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that all of them had gone out for dinner when they were attacked.

“Records show that a case of aerial firing was registered against Saddam, while Rehan had been named in a murder case,” the investigating officer said.

On the other hand, the police said that Muskaan’s real name is Ruqqaya. A friend of hers, Abdul Rehman, had been threatening her for a while. “He had even fired to scare her once.”

Post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been conducted and the police are investigating the case further.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

 
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
 
 
 
 
 
