Three women killed in bus-motorcycle collision near Gumbat

One injured, bus driver on the run

Three women were killed and a man injured after a bus ran over a motorcycle on the National Highway near Gumbat Sunday morning. According to the rescue team, the victims were relatives and were traveling to a hospital. "Abdul Sattar, a resident of Goth Deen Muhammad, was taking his pregnant wife and two other women from the family to a hospital in Khairpur when the accident took place," a rescue official said. The victims, identified as Mehtab, Uzmian and Heeran. They passed away on spot. The bodies and injured were immediately moved to the Gumbat Government Hospital. Doctors have said that Sattar is in a critical condition. The bus driver, on the other hand, managed to escape from the scene. The police are searching for him.
