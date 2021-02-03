Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Six Swat policemen suspended for ‘slapping, kicking’ women

The women were arrested for stealing Rs90,000, gold

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Six Swat policemen suspended for ‘slapping, kicking’ women

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen
The station house officer of Swat and two other policemen were suspended for slapping and kicking three women arrested on charges of robbery. Three women were arrested for stealing 19 tolas of gold and Rs99,000 cash from a house in Saidu Sharif Wednesday morning. The owner of the house called the police to arrest them. When the police arrived, SHO Rafiullah, sub-inspector Ayaz, additional SHO Kokarai, constable Fazal Khaliq, constable Muhammad Alam and constable Ishaq kicked and hit the women pushing them inside the police van. A video of the incident went viral. Following this, Swat DSP took notice of the incident and suspended the police officers. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter within 24 hours. The women have, on the other hand, been sent to jail. An FIR was registered against them after the police seized the stolen valuables from them.
