Three missing siblings found dead in Cholistan

Three missing children were found dead in the Cholistan desert near Punjab’s Liaquatpur, the police said on Monday.

According to the victims’ family, nine-year-old Bakht Ali, five-year-old Hanifa, and three-year-old Muradan had gone out to play on Sunday but they never returned.

After searching for a day, the family registered a missing person complaint at the police station.

“On Monday morning, we found their bodies buried under a mound of sand,” one of their neighbours said.

The bodies have been retrieved and moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. “We suspect that they died from suffocation under the sand,” the investigation officer said.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members. Further investigations are under way.