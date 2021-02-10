Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Three labourers killed in Karachi factory fire

Owners arrested

Posted: Feb 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Three labourers were killed after a fire erupted at a thread factory in Karachi's Badia Town Sector 5 on Tuesday night.

According to rescue officials, the fire started inside the three-storey building late Wednesday night. It was doused by four fire trucks in the morning.

"The factory has been completely burnt and owners have suffered losses worth millions of rupees. The police have arrested the owners.

After the incident, Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal reached the factory site and overlooked the situation. Talking to the media, he said that it looks like the fire started because of a short circuit.

"We will only be able to stay something substantial after the investigation is completed," he pointed out.

The labourers killed in the fire have been identified as Muhammad Kazim, Fayyaz and Ali Sher.

 
