Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three labourers killed in firing in Kalat’s Mangajar

One labourer injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three labourers killed in firing in Kalat’s Mangajar

Photo: File

Listen
Three labourers were killed and one injured after unidentified men opened fire at them in Kalat's Mangajar Monday morning. According to the Levies force, the men were working near Borang when they were attacked. Three of them died on spot. "The reason behind the firing has not yet been determined but investigations into the attack have begun," the spokesperson of the security agency said. The bodies and injured have been moved to a nearby hospital in the city. The labourers killed have been identified as Qasim Ali, Toda and Shah Nawaz. They hailed from Punjab's Sadiqabad. Ali Raza, on the other hand, has been reported to be in critical condition. Related: Hard men in black gold land Earlier this year in January, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh. According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested in minus degrees for more than a week.
FaceBook WhatsApp
kalat labourers

Three labourers were killed and one injured after unidentified men opened fire at them in Kalat’s Mangajar Monday morning.

According to the Levies force, the men were working near Borang when they were attacked. Three of them died on spot.

“The reason behind the firing has not yet been determined but investigations into the attack have begun,” the spokesperson of the security agency said.

The bodies and injured have been moved to a nearby hospital in the city.
The labourers killed have been identified as Qasim Ali, Toda and Shah Nawaz. They hailed from Punjab’s Sadiqabad.

Ali Raza, on the other hand, has been reported to be in critical condition.

Related: Hard men in black gold land

Earlier this year in January, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested in minus degrees for more than a week.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
balochistan kalat, balochistan labourers killed, levies force, kalat firing
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Karachi's Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.