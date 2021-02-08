Three labourers killed in firing in Kalat’s Mangajar

Three labourers were killed and one injured after unidentified men opened fire at them in Kalat’s Mangajar Monday morning.

According to the Levies force, the men were working near Borang when they were attacked. Three of them died on spot.

“The reason behind the firing has not yet been determined but investigations into the attack have begun,” the spokesperson of the security agency said.

The bodies and injured have been moved to a nearby hospital in the city.

The labourers killed have been identified as Qasim Ali, Toda and Shah Nawaz. They hailed from Punjab’s Sadiqabad.

Ali Raza, on the other hand, has been reported to be in critical condition.

Earlier this year in January, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested in minus degrees for more than a week.