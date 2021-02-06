Three killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Karachi

Three people were killed after a motorcycle collided with a bus in Karachi’s Landhi Saturday morning.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Future Colony. The bus, belonging to a private company, smashed into a motorcycle after its brakes failed.

Four people were injured, the rescue officials said. The bodies and injured have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre.

A shop in the area was damaged as well.

On the other hand, the driver of the bus managed to flee from the accident site. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.

Witnesses present at the accident site said that the bus used to take employees to and from their office. “When the accident took place, the speed of the vehicle was very fast,” a man in the neighbourhood said.