Three killed after bus overturns in Nawabshah

Three people were killed and 30 injured after a passenger bus overturned near the Qazi Ahmed road in Nawabshah Tuesday night.

According to the motorway police, the driver was overspeeding because of which he lost control of the vehicle. The bus was traveling from Mehrabpur to Karachi.

A rescue operation is under way and the bodies and injured passengers are being moved to the Nawabshah Civil Hospital. Ten critical patients have been moved to the PMU Nawabshah Hospital.

Two of the passengers killed identified as six-year-old Hameed Soomro and a Mooro resident Pathani.