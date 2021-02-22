Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Three injured in firing during a dog show in Lahore

Two suspects detained

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Three people were injured after two groups of men opened fire at each other during a dog show in Lahore's Jillani Park Sunday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place when a fight broke out between two groups. "In the middle of the argument, guards of both the groups lost their cool, took out their guns, and opened fire," a witness said.

The injured people were rushed to a hospital where they have been declared out of danger.

The police have collected bullet casings from the site and have detained two men for questioning.

After the incident, people at the park questioned the performance of the police and the park management. "Are we no longer safe in public places," one of them asked.

On the other hand, Parks and Horticulture Authority DG Ahmed Qureshi said that the security guards stationed at the gate of the parks only have sticks. "They can't do anything to stop these men."

 
