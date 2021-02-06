This truck is the last vehicle registered in Benazir’s name

A Ford truck parked outside Pak Armoring (Pvt) Limited in Karachi’s Korangi is the last vehicle registered in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s name.

The 2006 bomb-proof model has been in use by Bilawal House for the last 12 years. It was registered on December 6, 2007, just 21 days before Benazir was assassinated.

Photo: Excise.gos.pk

Pak Armoring Director Khurrum Hamirani told SAMAA Digital that the vehicle had been parked outside their office for two to three months.

“It was brought here for brakes and suspension repairs. The reason it has not been repaired yet is because its parts are not available in Pakistan.” He said the parts will be imported from Dubai.

Photo: Kokab Mirza/SAMAA Digital

We also contacted Benazir’s close aide and political secretary Naheed Khan who, after looking at the pictures, said Benazir never travelled in the vehicle. “She always used a Land Cruiser. But the truck might have been part of her convoy.”

Benazir, who returned to Pakistan on October 18, 2007 after eight years of exile in Dubai, was assassinated on December 27 the same year at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

Note: Khurrum Hamirani was contacted again before this article was published. He said the vehicle has been sent back to Bilawal House.