Population increases from 10 to over 500

The Lal Suhanra National Park, located 30 kilometers from Bahawalpur is a breeding ground for deer.

Away from the dangers of predators, both animal and human, the park nestles the animals in its tall and green trees. In 1972, a fund started by students in America and Netherlands donated money towards the conservation of these deer.

From 10 deer pairs back in that time, the population of the animal has increased to 550 today.