The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away in Islamabad Wednesday night. He was a senator for the past 12 years, and the PML-N had once again issued him the senate ticket for the upcoming elections.

SAMAA TV Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azim Chaudhry takes a look at Mushahidullah Khan's political career.

Khan was once beaten up at Karachi's Regal Chowk while he was holding a press conference against the military coup by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in 1999. His clothes were torn and he was moved to the Central Jail and then Landhi Jail for more than a month.