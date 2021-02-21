Sunday, February 21, 2021  | 8 Rajab, 1442
Tharparkar by-election: Dahli polling station set ablaze

Three suspects detained, voting underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The polling for a National Assembly seat in Tharparkar's NA-221 began on Sunday.

Residents can cast votes for their area representatives from 8am to 5pm. A total of 4,000 police officers and security personnel have been stationed at polling stations across the district.

During the polling, different incidents of violence and chaos were reported.

At 10:05am, a polling station in Dahli was set on fire due to which ballot papers and boxes were reduced to ashes. According to the police, a fight broke out between PTI and PPP supporters.

An additional contingent of police and Rangers have been deployed and the fire has been doused. Three PTI supporters have been detained.

Here's what we know about Tharparkar's NA-221 and its contenders:

Tharparkar's NA-221 fell vacant after the death of PPP leader Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani, who had contracted coronavirus.

He was elected MNA from the constituency in the 2018 General Elections after bagging 61,903 votes.

This year, 12 candidates are contesting for the elections. A tough competition is expected between PPP's Mir Ali Shah Jillani and PTI's Nizamuddin Rahimoon.

According to the ECP, a total of 281,900 voters have been registered in the constituency. At least 318 polling stations have been set up. Ninety-five polling stations have been declared "sensitive", while 13 "highly sensitive".

Rangers personnel have been deployed outside these polling stations and CCTV cameras have been installed inside 200 stations.

 
