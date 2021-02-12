Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Swabi university VC files discrimination, harassment complaint against employees

Dr Shahana Urooj was appointed recently

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Artwork by Yawar Yaseen/Samaa Digital

The vice-chancellor at the Women University, Swabi, Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, has registered a complaint against the employees of the varsity for running a campaign against her. Kazmi is a grade 22 officer from Sindh and has been working in the field of education for the past 35 years. Earlier this year, she was transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the vice-chancellor of the varsity. "Ever since I joined, employees at the varsity have been harassing me and have targetted me on basis of provincial discrimination," she wrote in a complaint addressed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman. "When I took charge of my duties at the university, I found a number of financial and managerial irregularities there," Urooj said. "More than half of the workers at the varsity were appointed illegally and there was no system of keeping a track of the employees' attendance." According to the vice-chancellor, when she tried to make things right, she was met with not just criticism but also discriminatory remarks claiming that her appointment was not on merit. "These people started a campaign against me and accused me of favouritism in the process of hiring," she revealed. In her letter, she told the governor that the sole reason for joining the post was the goal to head a university working for the education and empowerment of women. "But is it right to treat someone from another province like this?" Urooj questioned, adding that she wanted a committee to be formed to probe the allegations against her. Following this, Special Assistant to the CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash took notice of the incident and assured her that an inquiry will be ordered. A special inquiry committee has been formed by the government to help Urooj as well. On Friday, a notification issued by the varsity's registrar office said that two employees, additional registrar Uzair Muhammad and assistant registrar Aneesa Iqbal, have been sacked on charges of corruption and failure to follow disciplinary measures.
swabi University

The vice-chancellor at the Women University, Swabi, Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, has registered a complaint against the employees of the varsity for running a campaign against her.

Kazmi is a grade 22 officer from Sindh and has been working in the field of education for the past 35 years. Earlier this year, she was transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the vice-chancellor of the varsity.

“Ever since I joined, employees at the varsity have been harassing me and have targetted me on basis of provincial discrimination,” she wrote in a complaint addressed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman.

“When I took charge of my duties at the university, I found a number of financial and managerial irregularities there,” Urooj said. “More than half of the workers at the varsity were appointed illegally and there was no system of keeping a track of the employees’ attendance.”

According to the vice-chancellor, when she tried to make things right, she was met with not just criticism but also discriminatory remarks claiming that her appointment was not on merit.

“These people started a campaign against me and accused me of favouritism in the process of hiring,” she revealed.

In her letter, she told the governor that the sole reason for joining the post was the goal to head a university working for the education and empowerment of women.

“But is it right to treat someone from another province like this?” Urooj questioned, adding that she wanted a committee to be formed to probe the allegations against her.

Following this, Special Assistant to the CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash took notice of the incident and assured her that an inquiry will be ordered.

A special inquiry committee has been formed by the government to help Urooj as well.

On Friday, a notification issued by the varsity’s registrar office said that two employees, additional registrar Uzair Muhammad and assistant registrar Aneesa Iqbal, have been sacked on charges of corruption and failure to follow disciplinary measures.

 
