Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Suspicious transactions case: Asif Zardari granted bail on medical grounds

He is accused of carrying out transactions worth Rs8b

Posted: Feb 3, 2021
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Suspicious transactions case: Asif Zardari granted bail on medical grounds

Asif Ali Zardari

The Islamabad High Court has approved the bail of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in the suspicious transactions case, which is a part of the fake accounts case.

NAB has accused Zardari of carrying out suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion.

Zardari, who is being investigated in different corruption and money laundering cases, had filed for bail on medical grounds.

The court approved his bail after reviewing the report of the medical board in the case. The board was formed to look at Zardari’s medical reports and then submit a report on them.

The NAB prosecutor was asked if he trusted the board’s report. The prosecutor failed, however, to give a clear answer.

 
