Sushant Singh’s co-star Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide

He had starred in MS Dhoni and Kesari
Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who had worked with Akshay Kumar and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, took his own life, Bollywood Hungama reported Tuesday.
Sandeep posted an eight-minute-long video on Facebook hours before ending his life. He accused his wife and mother-in-law of causing him “mental trauma” and said he had no peace in his life.
“I have seen [the] worst time in life but I never felt broken the way I am feeling now,” Sandeep said.
The actor said he would have died long ago, but he gave himself some time, thinking things will work out fine.
He called Bollywood a “fake place with a lot of politics happening”. “You will get replaced in lots of projects despite signing an agreement. The people here are emotionless.”
Actor Anupam Kher, who played Sushant’s father in MS Dhoni, told Times of India that Sandeep was a “happy-go-lucky guy”.
“I met him on the sets of that film [MS Dhoni] only, said Anupam. “I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor.”
A case has been lodged by the Mumbai police, who are investigating the suicide.
Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed: Mumbai Police
— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021
Sandeep starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Kesari (2019).
Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:
For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.