Sushant Singh’s co-star Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who had worked with Akshay Kumar and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, took his own life, Bollywood Hungama reported Tuesday.

Sandeep posted an eight-minute-long video on Facebook hours before ending his life. He accused his wife and mother-in-law of causing him “mental trauma” and said he had no peace in his life.

“I have seen [the] worst time in life but I never felt broken the way I am feeling now,” Sandeep said.

Sandeep Nahar (far right). Photo: Facebook/Sandeep Nahar

The actor said he would have died long ago, but he gave himself some time, thinking things will work out fine.

He called Bollywood a “fake place with a lot of politics happening”. “You will get replaced in lots of projects despite signing an agreement. The people here are emotionless.”

Actor Anupam Kher, who played Sushant’s father in MS Dhoni, told Times of India that Sandeep was a “happy-go-lucky guy”.

“I met him on the sets of that film [MS Dhoni] only, said Anupam. “I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor.”

A case has been lodged by the Mumbai police, who are investigating the suicide.

Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Sandeep starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Kesari (2019).

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines in Pakistan and speak to them:

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999

For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.



