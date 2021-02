A married couple was killed after a dumper collided with their motorcycle near Karachi’s Shershah on Friday.

Their two children were injured. They have been moved to Civil Hospital Karachi.

The deceased couple, identified as Faheem and his wife Rizwana, were residents of Orangi Town No 10.

The driver has been detained by the police. He will be presented in court once a case has been filed against him, an officer told SAMAA TV.