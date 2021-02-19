Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Snakes in Sheikh’s room, MPA accuses PPP of murder attempt

Politician's judicial remand extended till February 25

Posted: Feb 19, 2021
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has accused PPP of leaving a four-foot-long black snake in his room in an attempt to kill him. The politician was presented before an anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Friday in the case of displaying weapons during the Malir by-elections earlier this week. An FIR including sections of attempted murder and terrorism was registered. During the hearing, Sheikh told the court that he has been receiving threats from PPP leaders Murad Ali Shah and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "The snake in my room was a conspiracy by them as well." He added that DSP Aftab Alam is a witness of the incident and saw the snake being taken out of his room. To this, the judge instructed Sheikh to refrain from passing political statements in the court. "We are sending you to jail, you will be safe there," he said. On the other hand, Sheikh's lawyers told the court that the case was of political conspiracy and had nothing to do with terrorism. In response, the prosecutor said that the leader had interfered in the election process. The accused men have been instructed to appear before the court on February 25. On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued orders to expel Sheikh from Karachi polling stations. According to the electoral body, it received complaints of Adil carrying and displaying weapons at the stations. Following this, they took notice and ordered action. Earlier in the day, the politician said supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party opened fire at his car. "The bullets were fired in the presence of the police," he said. Sheikh said that this is a "conspiracy" against him. "PPP supporters threatened PTI's workers at the polling stations, pushed them and stopped them from entering the station."
Haleem Adil Sheikh

