Six Lahore neighbourhoods placed under smart lockdown

A smart lockdown has been imposed in six neighbourhoods of Lahore after coronavirus cases in the areas rose.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, Bedian Road, Defense Phase III, and V, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Manawan will be sealed for the next two weeks.

The entry and exit points of the locations have been sealed. The timings for the shops are as follows:

Grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm, seven days a week.

All medical services and pharmacies will remain open across the clock.

Milk and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The order gives an exemption to government officials, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, law enforcement personnel, those in need of medical care, those going to buy groceries, and banks have been instructed to call in essential staff.

Last year, the government decided to impose smart lockdowns in areas actively reporting cases of the deadly virus.

Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, over1,000 new cases were reported countrywide while 40 people lost their lives. The highest number of cases were reported from Sindh followed by Punjab.

Earlier this month, the country received its first batch of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China. On February 3, the government started its coronavirus vaccination drive. In the first phase, frontline health workers will be administered.