Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Sindh to hire 37,000 primary school teachers in 3 years

IBA SUkkur to do testing and recruiting

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh to hire 37,000 primary school teachers in 3 years

Photo: Online

The Sindh government will be hiring 37,000 teachers in different cadres over the next three years through IBA Sukkur.  

This was decided by the cabinet Thursday, according to a handout from CM House. A sub-committee will review the recruitment policy for 2021 for teaching and non-teaching staff. 

The recommendations are:

The minimum qualification for a primary school teacher will be graduation in the second division. 

The primary school teacher’s post is grade 9 but it can be 14 given a change in qualification from intermediate to graduation. 

The teacher shall remain in a primary school throughout their service. Therefore, a service structure may be created for their career progression instead of promoting them to other posts (JESTs, HSTs, SSTs). For instance, the post of a senior primary school teacher (grade 16) and the post of a Head or chief Primary School Teacher at grade 17 can be created for the promotion of primary school teachers. 

Professional qualifications will be mandatory for recruitment in the next rounds.

The recruitment rules for other teaching cadres such as Music Teacher, SLT, Oriental Teacher etc. may be revised, given how many such people are in the job market.

The meeting was chaired by the chief minister and attended by ministers, advisors, the chief secretary and all the secretaries concerned.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
SINDH GOVT teacher recruitment
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.