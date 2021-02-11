Sindh to hire 37,000 primary school teachers in 3 years

The Sindh government will be hiring 37,000 teachers in different cadres over the next three years through IBA Sukkur.

This was decided by the cabinet Thursday, according to a handout from CM House. A sub-committee will review the recruitment policy for 2021 for teaching and non-teaching staff.

The recommendations are:

The minimum qualification for a primary school teacher will be graduation in the second division.

The primary school teacher’s post is grade 9 but it can be 14 given a change in qualification from intermediate to graduation.

The teacher shall remain in a primary school throughout their service. Therefore, a service structure may be created for their career progression instead of promoting them to other posts (JESTs, HSTs, SSTs). For instance, the post of a senior primary school teacher (grade 16) and the post of a Head or chief Primary School Teacher at grade 17 can be created for the promotion of primary school teachers.

Professional qualifications will be mandatory for recruitment in the next rounds.

The recruitment rules for other teaching cadres such as Music Teacher, SLT, Oriental Teacher etc. may be revised, given how many such people are in the job market.

The meeting was chaired by the chief minister and attended by ministers, advisors, the chief secretary and all the secretaries concerned.