Sindh to begin second round of COVID-19 vaccination soon

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out in all Sindh districts and efforts are underway to soon begin administering the second dose, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced Wednesday.

Those who have already received the first dose will get an SMS to update them on the availability of the second dose, Dr Pechuho said at a meeting at the Emergency Operations Centre in Karachi.

A total of 55,458 health workers out of the 198,484 registered have been vaccinated so far. Among those registered, 111,547 are from the public sector and 86,937 from the private sector.

The Sindh health minister has also directed officials to expand immunisation to the taluka level.

As demand grows, both public and private facilities will have to be utilised to accommodate as many people as possible.

Health workers who refuse to get the shots will be given show-cause notices and won’t be allowed to work in the health sector as they could potentially spread further mutations of the virus, Dr Pechuho warned.

All those involved in the vaccine distribution and administration have been directed to strictly maintain the cold chain for vaccines. In areas where there are problems with power supply, solar system arrangements should be made, she directed.

Each appointed district health officer is responsible for monitoring vaccine doses as well as ensuring that the vials transferring it are kept at optimal conditions. Any potential side effects of the vaccine need to be recorded and free treatment provided.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be available by early March and healthcare workers as well as the general public above the age of 60 will be notified about it.

They will have to register their CNIC numbers to receive their first doses.