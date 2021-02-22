Sindh govt says Haleem Sheikh wasn’t tortured, releases CCTV footage

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video shows Sheikh coming out of a door wearing light shalwar qameez and a dark waistcoat. He is accompanied by a police officer.

Just seconds after they walk out of the frame, few policemen are seen rushing towards the direction Sheikh went. Sheikh is then seen running towards the door from where he had come. The police guard covers Sheikh's shoulder as if trying to protect him.

Jail Superintendent Hassan Sehto said that Sheikh was not touched or slapped by the police.

Sheikh was being transferred to B-Class jail when passing through the jail’s waiting area some prisoners chanted slogans. Within 26 seconds, he was shifted back to the superintendent’s office, the prison official said.

The PTI MPA had submitted an application to shift him to the hospital, said jail authorities. He said his health condition is deteriorating.

The jail authorities shifted him to Karachi's NICVD on his request.

Talking to Geo News on phone from the hospital, Sheikh claimed that he was beaten by more than 50 prisoners belonging to the PPP.

Sheikh was arrested in Darsano Chano , Malir on Tuesday in two cases: violation of electoral rules and interference during an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth. His remand was approved in the Memon Goth encroachment case.

The FIR was registered against him on February 6 under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

147 (Punishment for rioting)

149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)

341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint)

186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)

The complainant said that Sheikh came to the superhighway with 200 or 250 supporters and blocked the road. Vehicles were stopped from crossing. The area SHO tried to reason with him but refused to listen.

On Friday, when he was presented before an anti-terrorism court in Karachi, the PTI leader accused PPP of leaving a four-foot-long black snake in his room in an attempt to kill him.

During the hearing, Sheikh told the court that he has been receiving threats from PPP leaders Murad Ali Shah and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The snake in my room was a conspiracy by them as well.”

He added that DSP Aftab Alam is a witness of the incident and saw the snake being taken out of his room.

To this, the judge instructed Sheikh to refrain from passing political statements in the court. “We are sending you to jail, you will be safe there,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed among other PTI leaders have raised their reservations over Sheikh's treatment by the jail authorities.