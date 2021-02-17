Sindh bars people from blocking roads, highways

The Sindh government has barred individuals, and political and religious groups from blocking traffic on major highways and roads in the province.

Protests, sit-ins and rallies “for the purpose of blocking traffic” have been banned with immediate effect for 60 days, the Sindh home department said in a notification.

People won’t be allowed to block traffic on National Highway, Indus Highway, Super Highway, RCD Highway, Northern Bypass, Maripur Road, Shahrah-e-Usman, PAF Road, Lyari Expressway, Hub River Road, Sharae-e-Faisal, Sharae-e-Pakistan, Korangi Industrial Area, Port Qasim Road, and roads leading to railway stations, ports, airports, hospitals and bus terminals.

The provincial government warned of action against the ones violating the new rules under Section 144.