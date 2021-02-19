Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two people was killed and seven injured during firing near the Gonk polling station in Sialkot's Daska on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the body and injured people have been moved to the Daska Civil Hospital. Voting at five polling stations has been halted.

Three critical patients have been moved to a hospital in Gujranwala.

The injured people include supporters of PTI and PML-N. An additional contingent police force has been deployed in the area. The police are trying to trace and arrest the perpetrators.

PTI's Usman Dar and a number of voters are reportedly stuck inside the Government Degree College for Women. "We don't have our mobile phones with us. Our children are waiting for us at home," a woman stuck inside the polling station said.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Dar said that the seven people injured are PTI workers. "I request the election commission to take notice of the attack."

PML-N's Maryam Aurangzeb, on the other hand, said that two PML-N workers were killed in the attack. "I'm going to the ECP office in Islamabad immediately with a complaint," she told SAMAA TV.

Earlier in the afternoon, a number of PML-N supporters forcefully entered the polling station in Daska. They reportedly abused police officers when they tried to stop them.

Voting for Sialkot's NA-75 began at 8am Friday. A tough competition is expected between the PML-N's Syeda Nosheen and PTI's Ali Asjad.