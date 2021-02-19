Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station

Seven people were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Two people was killed and seven injured during firing near the Gonk polling station in Sialkot's Daska on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the body and injured people have been moved to the Daska Civil Hospital. Voting at five polling stations has been halted.

Three critical patients have been moved to a hospital in Gujranwala.

The injured people include supporters of PTI and PML-N. An additional contingent police force has been deployed in the area. The police are trying to trace and arrest the perpetrators.

PTI's Usman Dar and a number of voters are reportedly stuck inside the Government Degree College for Women. "We don't have our mobile phones with us. Our children are waiting for us at home," a woman stuck inside the polling station said.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Dar said that the seven people injured are PTI workers. "I request the election commission to take notice of the attack."

PML-N's Maryam Aurangzeb, on the other hand, said that two PML-N workers were killed in the attack. "I'm going to the ECP office in Islamabad immediately with a complaint," she told SAMAA TV.

Earlier in the afternoon, a number of PML-N supporters forcefully entered the polling station in Daska. They reportedly abused police officers when they tried to stop them.

Voting for Sialkot's NA-75 began at 8am Friday. A tough competition is expected between the PML-N's Syeda Nosheen and PTI's Ali Asjad.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Daska, sialkot by-elections, polling station, sialkot voting,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.