Shehbaz Sharif moved to Lahore hospital after health deteriorates

He is currently imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat Jail

Posted: Feb 4, 2021
Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been moved to Lahore's Inmol hospital after his health deteriorated Thursday morning. Many security officers have been deployed outside the hospital on Khayaban-e-Jamia. A special medical board will treat the PML-N president. It is being reported that his PET scan will be conducted too. PET scan is an imaging test that reveals how a person's tissues and organs are functioning. Shehbaz has been imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in different corruption cases: the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Saaf Pani Company case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case, money laundering, and owning more assets than known sources of income.
