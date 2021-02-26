Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC upholds death sentence of man who murdered 16-year-old daughter

He challenged his conviction

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SHC upholds death sentence of man who murdered 16-year-old daughter

The Sindh High Court dismissed the appeal of a man against his death sentence. He was convicted of murdering his 16-year-old daughter.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, heard the appeal on Friday.

The court upheld the death sentence of Khalil Ahmed.

Ahmed killed his daughter after repeatedly attacking her with a knife, the prosecutor told the court.

The appellant is not entitled to any leniency in light of the evidence against him, the court said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL, 2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, Latest, Videos, quetta gladiators, karachi kings song 2021, peshawar zalmi song, islamabad united song 2021, psl 6, groove mera, psl 2021, quetta gladiators vs Karachi kings, kk vs qg, qg vs kk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.