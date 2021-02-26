SHC upholds death sentence of man who murdered 16-year-old daughter

The Sindh High Court dismissed the appeal of a man against his death sentence. He was convicted of murdering his 16-year-old daughter.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, heard the appeal on Friday.

The court upheld the death sentence of Khalil Ahmed.

Ahmed killed his daughter after repeatedly attacking her with a knife, the prosecutor told the court.

The appellant is not entitled to any leniency in light of the evidence against him, the court said.