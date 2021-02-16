Shah Mahmood Qureshi travels to Egypt for two days

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is travelling to Egypt for two days.

He left for Egypt Tuesday morning on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

There are many opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries, said the foreign minister in a video message.

Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah, he said, adding that it is called the gateway to Africa. The government has been focusing on promoting trade with Africa.

He remarked that he hopes to learn from Egypt’s experiences in education and meet their business community members.

