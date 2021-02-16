Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shah Mahmood Qureshi travels to Egypt for two days

He will hold meetings with businessmen, educationists

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi travels to Egypt for two days

Photo: Online

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is travelling to Egypt for two days.

He left for Egypt Tuesday morning on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

There are many opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries, said the foreign minister in a video message.

Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah, he said, adding that it is called the gateway to Africa. The government has been focusing on promoting trade with Africa.

He remarked that he hopes to learn from Egypt’s experiences in education and meet their business community members.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.