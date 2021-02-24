Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi

Rs500,000 fine imposed

Posted: Feb 23, 2021
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
The Sindh Food Authority imposed a Rs500,000 fine on a local brand factory in Karachi’s Korangi on Tuesday.

The production unit has been sealed now, according to the authority.

The factory, where pasta, vermicelli, and cakes, were being made was violating the cleanliness standards set by the authority.

It was found in violation of the following:

  1. No bathroom in the production unit.
  2. Lack of pest control.
  3. Storing food items in substandard condition.
  4. Misrepresentation of ‘Halal’ logo.

The scientific panel of the Sindh Food Authority has banned self-proclaimed ‘Halal’ logos of companies.

The authority has said that it will not tolerate violation of hygiene SOPs.

The company spokesperson couldn’t be reached for a comment on the raid. The story will be updated when their version becomes available.

One Comment

  1. Mansoor  February 23, 2021 10:31 pm/ Reply

    Please share the names of sealed Cake Factory, Expired chocolate Factory and Sealed Restaurants.

