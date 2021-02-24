Seven-year-old injured in firing at Lahore wedding

A seven-year-old child was injured after she was shot during aerial firing at a wedding in Lahore Tuesday night.

According to the police, the ceremony was held at the Rasool Park in Samanabad.

“The child and her mother, who lived in the neighbourhood, were on the roof of their house when a guest at the wedding suddenly started firing aerial shots,” a police officer said.

The seven-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital where she has been declared to be out of danger.

Following this, Lahore DIG suspended the Samanabad SHO and instructed an immediate inquiry into the matter. The police are on the lookout for the suspect and will arrest him as soon as possible, he assured.