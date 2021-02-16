Seven Lahore neighbourhoods sealed after coronavirus cases increase

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to place seven neighbourhoods in Lahore under smart lockdown after the coronavirus cases in the areas rose.

The areas that will be sealed include Askari X, Defence Phase II and III, Sarwar Colony and Shad Bagh. The orders will last two weeks.

Entry and exit points of the neighbourhoods have been sealed and people have been advised not to leave their houses without face masks.

Shopping centres, schools, restaurants, and offices in the areas have been closed as well. The lockdown will remain in force for two weeks after which health officials will reexamine the coronavirus situation in there.

In the last 24 hours, 1,048 new cases were reported across the country, while 26 people died from the virus. The highest number of cases were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Coronavirus vaccine

People who are 65 years old and above can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan. Registrations opened Monday (February 15).

The announcement was made on Twitter by NCOC Chief Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Asad Umar said vaccinations for people in this age group will begin in March. Frontline health workers are being inoculated right now. They are being given the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Pakistan will receive 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax facility. Authorities in Pakistan have said that this might be the shot given to the elderly as the Sinopharm vaccine is currently not recommended for those over 65 years.

The first batch of seven million doses is expected before April, according to the UK government.