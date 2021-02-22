Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Seven killed in road accidents across Punjab

Accidents occurred because of dense fog

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Road accidents in different cities of Punjab claimed the lives of seven people on Sunday.

Two people were killed after a car collided with a truck in Gujrat. The truck driver fled from the area following the accident.

Another two people lost their lives when they were hit by a tractor-trolley in Vehari.

Three people died when a car crashed into a tree following a tyre burst on Sargodha Road in Sheikhupura.

Dense fog has been been a major cause of road accidents in the province during the winter season over the past couple of years.

The authorities have advised people to refrain from using the motorway due to low visibility.

