Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senate vote only cast in National Assembly, ECP tells Shehbaz

PML-N leader had requested to vote in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Senate vote only cast in National Assembly, ECP tells Shehbaz

Photo: Shehbaz Sharif/Twitter

Listen
The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif's request to cast his vote for the upcoming Senate elections in Lahore. "Senate vote can only be cast in the National Assembly," the electoral body said. Earlier this month, the commission issued production orders for imprisoned members of the national and provincial assemblies. This allows them to be part of the Senate election voting on March 3. “Detained members will be able to exercise their right to vote as it is a fundamental right of everyone. No one can be prevented from exercising their right to vote," ECP's order read. It granted Shehbaz, PPP's Khursheed Shah, PML-N's Khawaja Asif and MNA Ali Wazir permission. All the leaders are in custody. Senate elections A controversy surrounding the Senate elections started when on December 15, the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February, instead of March. Following this, a debate was stirred in the cabinet whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date. The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following this, a presidential reference on open ballot votes was filed in the Supreme Court. A verdict in the case has, however, not been passed yet. Senate elections are held every three years and only the commission has the authority to organise them. The process is, however, spread over phases and takes roughly a month to conclude.
FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP SENATE ELECTIONS 2021 Shehbaz Sharif

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif’s request to cast his vote for the upcoming Senate elections in Lahore.

“Senate vote can only be cast in the National Assembly,” the electoral body said.

Earlier this month, the commission issued production orders for imprisoned members of the national and provincial assemblies. This allows them to be part of the Senate election voting on March 3.

“Detained members will be able to exercise their right to vote as it is a fundamental right of everyone. No one can be prevented from exercising their right to vote,” ECP’s order read.

It granted Shehbaz, PPP’s Khursheed Shah, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif and MNA Ali Wazir permission. All the leaders are in custody.

Senate elections

A controversy surrounding the Senate elections started when on December 15, the PTI government decided to hold the elections in February, instead of March. Following this, a debate was stirred in the cabinet whether the government had the constitutional right to change the election date.

The federal government also decided to hold the Senate election through a show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following this, a presidential reference on open ballot votes was filed in the Supreme Court. A verdict in the case has, however, not been passed yet.

Senate elections are held every three years and only the commission has the authority to organise them. The process is, however, spread over phases and takes roughly a month to conclude.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Senate Elections 2021, Senate elections, Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N, PPP Khursheed Shah, National Assembly, MNA Ali Wazir, PML-N Khawaja Asif, production orders,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.