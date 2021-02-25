Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senate elections video scandal: Committee recommends sending case to FIA

Four senators are being investigated

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Senate elections video scandal: Committee recommends sending case to FIA

The three-member committee formed to probe the Senate elections video scandal recommended sending the case of four opposition senators to the Federal Investigation Agency.

The senators include JI’s Mushtaq Ahmed, Dilawar Khan of PML-N, and Rubina Khalid and Behrahmand Khan of PPP. All four were elected in the 2018 Senate elections

The committee recommended that the FIA should investigate how these senators got elected although they did not have the required number of votes in the assembly.

JI’s Mushtaq Ahmed said that it’s a good thing that they are investigating. This would also reveal how previous senate elections have been rigged, said Ahmed.

On February 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a three-member committee to probe the Senate elections video scandal.

The committee comprises Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar, and Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

In a video aired on ARY News Monday, KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, Former PTI MPA Ubaidullah Mayar, and others were seen receiving money ahead of the 2018 Senate Election.

Related: PM Khan removes KP minister for trading his Senate vote

A day later, the prime minister ordered the removal of the KP law minister.

PM’s special assistant Shahbaz Gill told SAMAA TV that a “detailed inquiry” will be held against the KP law minister and a report will be presented to the prime minister.

Mayar accused former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak of fixing the last Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He confirmed that he and other party lawmakers received bribes from Senate candidates in the 2018 election of the upper house. He was speaking on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday.

Khattak denied on Wednesday the allegations of fixing the 2018 Senate election in KP.

Khattak, who was the then KP chief minister, had recommended his name for the senator’s post, Mayar added. “This is a funny thing,” Khattak said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Our 17 votes were sold; we expelled them from the party and Ubaidullah Mayar says that we gave him money,” he said, adding that this never happened.

FaceBook WhatsApp
senate elections
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL, 2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, Latest, Videos, quetta gladiators, karachi kings song 2021, peshawar zalmi song, islamabad united song 2021, psl 6, groove mera, psl 2021, quetta gladiators vs Karachi kings, kk vs qg, qg vs kk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.