Senate elections: Bilawal says PPP ready for open ballot

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party has no problem with holding an open ballot during the Senate elections.

"We will not allow anyone to rig the Senate elections," he said while addressing party supporters in Karachi on Thursday.

He claimed that the PTI has gone against its own MNAs and senators by filing a presidential reference on holding Senate elections through an open ballot. "PM Imran Khan has basically told his party workers that he doesn't trust them."

The PTI members know that the government will topple soon. They have been coming to us willingly and have assured us that they will cast their vote in our favour, he claimed.

He said all of this is part of democracy. "We won't let anyone make the senate elections controversial."