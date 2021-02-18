Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senate elections: Bilawal says PPP ready for open ballot

He was speaking in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party has no problem with holding an open ballot during the Senate elections.

"We will not allow anyone to rig the Senate elections," he said while addressing party supporters in Karachi on Thursday.

He claimed that the PTI has gone against its own MNAs and senators by filing a presidential reference on holding Senate elections through an open ballot. "PM Imran Khan has basically told his party workers that he doesn't trust them."

The PTI members know that the government will topple soon. They have been coming to us willingly and have assured us that they will cast their vote in our favour, he claimed.

He said all of this is part of democracy. "We won't let anyone make the senate elections controversial."

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.