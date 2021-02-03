Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senate committee passes bill on hanging child rapists publicly

Bill to be presented in Senate for approval

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Senate committee passes bill on hanging child rapists publicly

Photo: File

Listen
A bill seeking to hang child rapists in public across the country was passed by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday. A member of the committee, PML-N law-maker Javed Abbasi, said that the bill proposes the death penalty for anyone arrested for raping a child. It wants the high courts to conduct the trial of sexual offences against children which should be completed within 30 days. Two months should be given for adjudicating upon the appeals by the Supreme Court, it says. Under the new bill, parents of the survivors and victims will be given the option of reaching a compromise. It was presented to the committee chairperson Rehman Malik. The law proposed an amendment in Section 377 [unnatural offences] of the Pakistan Penal Code: The amendment says "whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any boy under 18 years of age shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life without parole till death and shall also be liable to fine." It will be presented before the Senate for final approval. "Current penalties are less compared to the magnitude of the crime. The bill aims to increase the punishment of rape as one of the deterrents to this heinous crime," the objectives and aims of the bill read. PTI's Shehzad Waseem expressed his reservations against the law stating that the government was working on bringing a similar law through an ordinance and walked out of the session. The committee also passed a bill on the mutilation of dead bodies. Anyone found guilty of the offense will be handed life imprisonment.
FaceBook WhatsApp
child abuse senate

A bill seeking to hang child rapists in public across the country was passed by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday.

A member of the committee, PML-N law-maker Javed Abbasi, said that the bill proposes the death penalty for anyone arrested for raping a child.

It wants the high courts to conduct the trial of sexual offences against children which should be completed within 30 days. Two months should be given for adjudicating upon the appeals by the Supreme Court, it says.

Under the new bill, parents of the survivors and victims will be given the option of reaching a compromise. It was presented to the committee chairperson Rehman Malik.

The law proposed an amendment in Section 377 [unnatural offences] of the Pakistan Penal Code:

The amendment says “whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any boy under 18 years of age shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life without parole till death and shall also be liable to fine.”

It will be presented before the Senate for final approval.

“Current penalties are less compared to the magnitude of the crime. The bill aims to increase the punishment of rape as one of the deterrents to this heinous crime,” the objectives and aims of the bill read.

PTI’s Shehzad Waseem expressed his reservations against the law stating that the government was working on bringing a similar law through an ordinance and walked out of the session.

The committee also passed a bill on the mutilation of dead bodies. Anyone found guilty of the offense will be handed life imprisonment.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
senate committee on interior, senate committee, pakistan child rapists bill, Islamabad, rehman malik, death penalty for child rapists
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.