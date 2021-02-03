Senate committee passes bill on hanging child rapists publicly

A bill seeking to hang child rapists in public across the country was passed by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday.

A member of the committee, PML-N law-maker Javed Abbasi, said that the bill proposes the death penalty for anyone arrested for raping a child.

It wants the high courts to conduct the trial of sexual offences against children which should be completed within 30 days. Two months should be given for adjudicating upon the appeals by the Supreme Court, it says.

Under the new bill, parents of the survivors and victims will be given the option of reaching a compromise. It was presented to the committee chairperson Rehman Malik.

The law proposed an amendment in Section 377 [unnatural offences] of the Pakistan Penal Code:

The amendment says “whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any boy under 18 years of age shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life without parole till death and shall also be liable to fine.”

It will be presented before the Senate for final approval.

“Current penalties are less compared to the magnitude of the crime. The bill aims to increase the punishment of rape as one of the deterrents to this heinous crime,” the objectives and aims of the bill read.

PTI’s Shehzad Waseem expressed his reservations against the law stating that the government was working on bringing a similar law through an ordinance and walked out of the session.

The committee also passed a bill on the mutilation of dead bodies. Anyone found guilty of the offense will be handed life imprisonment.