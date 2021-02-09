SC to hear case against PM issuing funds to lawmakers

The Supreme Court has taken up a case against Prime Minister Imran Khan issuing development funds to MPAs and MNAs.

A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear the case on February 10 at 1pm.

Notices have been issued to the PM’s principal secretary, cabinet division secretary, finance secretary, all provincial advocates-general, and chief secretary.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa had taken notice of a Dawn story on PM issuing Rs500 million to each lawmaker for developing projects in their constituencies. The judge asked if the prime minister has the authority to do so.

The bench discussed a 2013 verdict of the court in which it said that the Constitution does not allow the prime minister or chief minister to issue funds to lawmakers.

The judgment authored by former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry said that it is “illegal” and “unconstitutional” for funds being allocated to MNAs and MPAs on the “the sole discretion of the PM or the CM”.