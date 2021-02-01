SC halts Omar Sheikh’s release in Daniel Pearl case

The Supreme Court has stopped the authorities from releasing Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the man previously convicted of kidnapping Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl and facilitating his murder.

The Sindh government has been instructed to suspend his release orders. He was expected to be released on February 2 (Tuesday).

The court has restricted the Sindh government from issuing an extension in his detention orders.

On January 28, the Supreme Court ordered Sheikh’s release. The White House said it was “outraged” by this decision. Following this, the Sindh and federal governments filed a review petition against the verdict. The court took them up on Monday.

The court was told that Sheikh has been in state custody for the last 10 months.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the detention orders of the suspects have been extended time and again. There is no point of keeping him imprisoned for so long, he remarked.

“We want to know if someone can be detained like this?” asked Justice Bandial. He said that the bench will review the judgements given in the case.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that the suspect cannot be detained without the permission of the top court.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked how can the Supreme Court suspend Sheikh’s release orders issued by the Sindh High Court.

The attorney general said that the consequences would be dire if his release orders are not suspended.

Omar Sheikh’s lawyer, Mahmood Sheikh, is sick, a lawyer told the court. “We have gotten him tested for the coronavirus and the report is still pending.” He asked for the hearing to the adjourned till next week.

Don’t worry, we will listen to what Mahmood Sheikh has to say and then give a verdict, Justice Bandial said. The hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday).

On December 24, 2020 the Sindh High Court ordered the release of Sheikh and struck down any further orders to detain him. He was, however, never released from state’s custody.

The Sindh High Court issued a short order that the detention orders of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib were null and void while hearing the Daniel Pearl murder case.

The men were detained after they were deemed free to go in April and were being kept at the Karachi Central Jail. However, their lawyers challenged them being further detained on the Sindh government’s orders. This is what the court struck down as being issued “without lawful authority”.

Who was Daniel Pearl?

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as the ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

Pearl’s wife Mariane Pearl, a US national who was living in Karachi’s Zamzama, wrote a letter to the Artillery Maidan police on February 2, 2002, and said her husband disappeared on January 23, 2002. She said she received an email from the abductors saying that he has been abducted “in retaliation for the imprisonment of Pakistani men by the US government in Cuba and other complaints”.

A graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in Karachi nearly a month after he was kidnapped.