Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets

The mountaineer was last seen on February 5

The Pakistan Army has decided to conduct a photographic survey of K2 from F-16 air jets as it continues to search for Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other climbers.

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain on February 5 attempting to summit the world's second-highest mountain in winter.

The climbers have been missing for over a week now. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts have been thwarted by harsh weather conditions on K2.

On Sunday, in a press release, Pakistan Goodwill Ambassador Vanessa O’Brien said that a press conference will be held as soon as Monday, February 15, "especially as it relates to Ali Sadpara".

"It has been nine long days. If climbing the world's second tallest mountain in winter is hard, finding those missing is even more of a challenge. We have scrutinised satellite images, used SAR technology, scanned hundreds of pictures, plotted more points, re-read summit plans, and checked testimonials and timings," the document read.

According to recent updates, the Pakistan Army has kept the K2 base camp open. The expedition staff, on the other hand, has been sent back.