Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets

The mountaineer was last seen on February 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago

The Pakistan Army has decided to conduct a photographic survey of K2 from F-16 air jets as it continues to search for Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other climbers.

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain on February 5 attempting to summit the world's second-highest mountain in winter.

The climbers have been missing for over a week now. The Pakistan Army launched a search operation but their efforts have been thwarted by harsh weather conditions on K2.

On Sunday, in a press release, Pakistan Goodwill Ambassador Vanessa O’Brien said that a press conference will be held as soon as Monday, February 15, "especially as it relates to Ali Sadpara".

"It has been nine long days. If climbing the world's second tallest mountain in winter is hard, finding those missing is even more of a challenge. We have scrutinised satellite images, used SAR technology, scanned hundreds of pictures, plotted more points, re-read summit plans, and checked testimonials and timings," the document read.

According to recent updates, the Pakistan Army has kept the K2 base camp open. The expedition staff, on the other hand, has been sent back.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Muhammad Ali Sadpara, F-16 jets, pakistan army, ali sadpara, mountaineer ali sadpara, muhammad ali sadpara, K2 mountain, K2 winter summit
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.