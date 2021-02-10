Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
News

Senate vote being sold for Rs700m in Balochistan: PM Khan

Says he was offered senate Seat for money

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate vote being sold for Rs700m in Balochistan: PM Khan

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in Balochistan people are being offered Rs500m to Rs700m for a single vote in the Senate elections.

He was talking to the media in Kallar Syedan on Wednesday.

I have also been offered a Senate seat for money, he remarked. “Those who wanted to bribe me approached me through direct and indirect means.”

The premier said that the PML-N and PPP had agreed on open balloting in the Charter of Democracy. “I had endorsed PML-N ‘s demand for an open ballot.”

Related: PM Khan removes KP minister for trading his Senate vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered on Tuesday the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan. The order comes a day after a video of him and other lawmakers receiving money for their votes in the Senate election went viral.

The video aired on ARY News showed some former and incumbent KP lawmakers receiving money ahead of the 2018 Senate Election.

Later that day, Former PTI MPA Ubaidullah Mayar accused former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak of fixing the last Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mayar confirmed that he and other party lawmakers received bribes from Senate candidates in the 2018 election of the upper house.

‘Pakistan cricket team will become number 1’

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the national cricketing for a 2-0 victory in the Test series against South Africa.

“We have fixed the basic structure of cricket [in Pakistan], now the team will become number one,” said PM Imran Khan.

“Pakistan has more talent than India,” he said. The Indian team is ahead of you because they have a better cricket structure.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

