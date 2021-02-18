Robbers steal gold worth Rs14.6m from Lahore couple: police

Two men on a motorcycle robbed gold worth Rs14.6 million from a couple in Lahore’s Defence Phase VI Wednesday night, the police said.

According to the victims, they had taken out over 100 grammes of gold from their bank and were coming back home when the suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

The couple told the police that the suspects were in their late 20s and had their faces covered with a cloth.

An FIR has been registered at the Defence police station by Muhammad Zaroon Khwaja under Section 392 [punishment for robbery] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

SSP Saad Aziz said that a special police team has been formed to investigate the case and the suspect will be arrested soon.

“We are questioning the neighbours and security guards and have circulated sketches of the perpetrators across Lahore,” he added.