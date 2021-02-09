Robbers kill Lahore man in front of his son

Two robbers shot dead a 50-year-old Lahore man in front of his son in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Monday night.

The father and son were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by armed robbers. The suspects opened fire at the father for resisting robbery.

The son said that his father asked the robbers if he can park his motorcycle somewhere. They did not listen and started misbehaving with my father. They returned with weapons, and opened fire at us, he added.

SHO Adeel Ahmed said that Muneer died on his way to the hospital.

The police said that Muneer owned an electronics shop outside his house and near that his son ran an Easyload stall.

An FIR has been registered against two men, identified as Saraan Khan and Subhan.