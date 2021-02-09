Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Robbers kill Lahore man in front of his son

A case has been registered against two men

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Robbers kill Lahore man in front of his son

Photo: Online

Two robbers shot dead a 50-year-old Lahore man in front of his son in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Monday night.

The father and son were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by armed robbers. The suspects opened fire at the father for resisting robbery.

The son said that his father asked the robbers if he can park his motorcycle somewhere. They did not listen and started misbehaving with my father. They returned with weapons, and opened fire at us, he added.

SHO Adeel Ahmed said that Muneer died on his way to the hospital.

The police said that Muneer owned an electronics shop outside his house and near that his son ran an Easyload stall.

An FIR has been registered against two men, identified as Saraan Khan and Subhan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.