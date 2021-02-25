Remove officials negligent in Daska by-polls, ECP tells authorities

The Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered the authorities to remove officials who were negligent in the February 19 by-polls in Daska tehsil of Sialkot.

Daska plunged into chaos after clashes between supporters of rival political parties. Armed men were seen patrolling the streets and sporadic gunfire continued during polling in NA-75 Sialkot.

The PML-N accused the ruling PTI of attempting to rig the election after some presiding members went missing during the vote count.

The ECP has ordered the removal of Gujranwala commissioner and regional police officer, Sialkot deputy commissioner and district police officer, and Daska assistant commissioner for being negligent in their duties.

It has summoned the Punjab chief secretary and inspector general too. They will appear before the ECP on March 4.

The ECP earlier ordered re-polling in NA-75 Sialkot after opposition members challenged the by-election result. It had set up 360 polling stations in the constituency.

After the counting, the ECP received results of 337 polling stations, while the results of 23 stations came in late after the presiding officers went missing.

According to the results of 337 stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Ifthikhar was leading with 97,588 votes, while PTI’s Ali Asjad received 94,541 votes.