Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Rahim Yar Khan: Five restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

Hotels association take to the streets, block roads

Posted: Feb 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rahim Yar Khan: Five restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

The Punjab health department sealed over five restaurants in Rahim Yar Khan for violating coronavirus SOPs Monday night. Officers of the department along with the district administration visited multiple restaurants in the city. The hotels where no social distancing was followed and people were allowed in without masks have been sealed and fines up to Rs50,000 have been imposed on owners. Following this, multiple hotel owners lost their cool and protested against the operation. One of them burned down his shop himself and then tried to take his own life. He was stopped by people in the neighbourhood. The hotels association has taken notice of the incidents and has announced protests across the country. A sit-in was held at the Thali Chowk and the road was blocked for traffic. In the last 24 hours, 1,048 new cases were reported across the country, while 26 people died from the virus. The highest number of cases were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab.
