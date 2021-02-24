Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Quetta: Two injured in grenade attack on beauty parlour

Police are investigating the case

Posted: Feb 24, 2021
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people were injured in a grenade attack at a beauty parlor on Quetta’s Brewery Road Tuesday night.

The windows and shutters of the shop were damaged in the attack.

The injured, identified as Rehmatullah and Farhan, have been shifted to the hospital.

According to the police, the suspects were riding a motorcycle and managed to escape from the site.

The police and Frontier Corps personnel arrived at the scene for investigation. The bomb disposal squad also reached the site and collected evidence.

Quetta
 
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
