Quetta: Two injured in grenade attack on beauty parlour

Two people were injured in a grenade attack at a beauty parlor on Quetta’s Brewery Road Tuesday night.

The windows and shutters of the shop were damaged in the attack.

The injured, identified as Rehmatullah and Farhan, have been shifted to the hospital.

According to the police, the suspects were riding a motorcycle and managed to escape from the site.

The police and Frontier Corps personnel arrived at the scene for investigation. The bomb disposal squad also reached the site and collected evidence.