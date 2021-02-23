‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’

Construction at 4K Chowrangi has made this important crossing a nightmare for commuters.

It has been six months since the Karachi Transformation committee was formed and if you ask the people of the city if they feel any difference, they will probably think you’re joking.

“I am surprised you are saying in the first place that there is work going on in Karachi,” said Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on SAMAA TV’s morning show Tuesday.

The roads that were damaged in the rains have not been patched. Forget about the roads that were already broken before the monsoon. “This is the performance of the Karachi Transformation Committee,” he scoffed.

The PTI, federal government, PPP and MQM are on this committee along with the corps commander, who heads it.

Rehman eviscerated the way Karachi had been handled. He gave the simple example of how much dust had polluted the air around projects which were unfinished. “It has been five years since the nation was congratulated about the Green Line starting,” he said. “For about two and a half years, the PML-N didn't get any work done on it. And now, for two and a half years, the PTI hasn't been doing any work on it. It's a project of the federal government. And the place where I live, the Green Line passes through it. Through North Nazimabad. And we've been suffering the dust for five years.”

Whose responsibility is it to maintain urban infrastructure? If it is the baldia or local government, then that is under the provincial government. But even the KMC should be taken to task. If you want to cut a road, you have to pay a road cutting charge to KMC. “Where does that money go? And then why isn't it used to repair that road?” he asked. “So we had Waseem Akhtar, as mayor, for four years as well. And there too we got dust and nothing else.” Now the PPP holds the reins and controls everything. “So in

Karachi's kismet, whether it is the PTI, the PPP, or MQM, all we have is dust, pollution and ruins,” he said. “Imran Khan, who doesn't want to come to Karachi in the first place... If he does ever come, put him in a chingchi and give him four or five rounds of 4K Chowrangi. His bones will give up, his spine will crack and then he will understand how Karachi's 3 crore people are living.”

There is no public transport. “You lied about KCR being started. Please tell me which station they made? What new track did they lay? What barriers did they put up? All of this means, that whoever comes, plays us.”