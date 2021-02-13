Punjab takes action against government teachers working at private colleges

The Punjab Higher Education Department has instructed all private colleges in the province to provide details of the teachers working there.

The department has decided to take action against all the government college teachers secretly teaching at private colleges.

“Action will be taken against all such teachers who teach at these private educational institutions during their work hours,” a spokesperson of the department said.

Private colleges have been instructed to submit the list of teachers within seven days.

According to the Civil Servants Amendment Act, 2016, no civil servant during his service shall serve at any international organisation, including an international non-government organisation.