Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab takes action against government teachers working at private colleges

Education department asks for a list of their names

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab takes action against government teachers working at private colleges

Photo: File

Listen
The Punjab Higher Education Department has instructed all private colleges in the province to provide details of the teachers working there. The department has decided to take action against all the government college teachers secretly teaching at private colleges. "Action will be taken against all such teachers who teach at these private educational institutions during their work hours," a spokesperson of the department said. Private colleges have been instructed to submit the list of teachers within seven days. According to the Civil Servants Amendment Act, 2016, no civil servant during his service shall serve at any international organisation, including an international non-government organisation.
FaceBook WhatsApp
colleges Punjab

The Punjab Higher Education Department has instructed all private colleges in the province to provide details of the teachers working there.

The department has decided to take action against all the government college teachers secretly teaching at private colleges.

“Action will be taken against all such teachers who teach at these private educational institutions during their work hours,” a spokesperson of the department said.

Private colleges have been instructed to submit the list of teachers within seven days.

According to the Civil Servants Amendment Act, 2016, no civil servant during his service shall serve at any international organisation, including an international non-government organisation.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
civil servants amendment act 2016, punjab colleges, Punjab college teachers, NGOs punjab,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.